An iconic play comes to the Black Box Theater

OutCast Productions is presenting “The Caretaker,” a play by by Harold Pinter, from Friday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 28 at the Black Box Theater in Langley, according to a press release.

This production, co-directed by its three actors, Dan Christiaens, David Mayer and Robert Sindelar, promises an evening of unforgettable drama where the boundaries of compassion, identity and survival are tested and explored.

Set within the shadowy confines of a cluttered London flat, “The Caretaker” unravels with Pinter’s signature intensity and wit, drawing audiences into an enigmatic dance of shifting alliances and uncertain motives. The play, which first unsettled and captivated viewers in the early 1960s, remains startlingly relevant. Its central image — a Buddha statue presiding over the action — serves as both a beacon and an enigma, inviting us to contemplate the meaning of caretaking and compassion amid chaos.

“This production,” Christiaens said, “dares its audience to confront the pressing issues of our time: homelessness, illegal immigration, racism, xenophobia, mental illness, consumerism, fear, and the ever-present threat of violence. The resonance is unmistakable; the world Pinter constructed decades ago is, in so many ways, our world today.”

An absolute feast for lovers of language, “The Caretaker” revels in words — each utterance loaded with humor, menace and mystery. Expect to be drawn into a place that is at once unexplained and unexpectedly rich: a world where laughter and danger co-exist, where Pinter’s famed “Comedy of Menace” keeps you perpetually on edge.

“As actors and directors we have found a rich, relevant and thrilling landscape in Pinter’s words and story and hope that you do as well,” Christiaens said.

Audience members should prepare for a journey into the theater of the absurd that is as unsettling as it is exhilarating. This is theater meant to challenge and provoke, so that it sits with the viewer long after the actors have exited the stage.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit our website at outcastproductions.net.