American Roots concert series returns to Deception Pass State Park

One of the Deception Pass State Park’s most beloved traditions, the American Roots Concert Series, is back for its 19th season of toe-tapping tunes and good company, according to a press release.

This year, due to federal budget cuts, the Deception Pass Park Foundation has stepped up to cover the gap in funding that would have meant canceling this favorite community event.

“We’re proud to be able to step up and ensure that the park remains a place of beauty, learning and community,” said Terica Ginther, Deception Pass Park Foundation board president. “While it is frustrating that the federal government has changed funding levels, we are thankful to be in a position where we can do this for the park community. But we need your support — if you’ve enjoyed one of the many summer concerts over the years please consider donating to our nonprofit or shopping at our Lake Store.”

Every Saturday from July 12 through Aug. 23, the North Beach Amphitheater comes alive from 7-8 p.m. with performances that celebrate the rich, diverse musical traditions that helped shape American culture.

Sponsored by the Deception Pass Park Foundation and Dwayne Lane’s Skagit Subaru, the free concert series is a perfect way to wind down the day — whether you’re a camper, a local, or just passing through. Make sure to come early to find a spot on the benches and pick up some Deception Pass Park merchandise to keep warm as the sun goes down, but know you can always find a spot on the beach to take it all in.

This year’s lineup is a musical journey across continents and generations.

The season kicks off on July 12 with ShiDaa, a high-energy Ghanaian drumming and dance group whose rhythms trace the very roots of American jazz.

On July 19, the always-swinging SeaNotes Big Band will take you back to the golden era of big band music.

On July 26, the soulful and inspiring Lady A Gospel Choir takes the stage with powerful gospel harmonies and heartfelt storytelling.

August 2 welcomes Trío Guadalevín, weaving together Indigenous, African, and European sounds that reflect the cultural mosaic of Latin America.

The spirit of Louisiana comes alive on August 9 when Les Couers Criminels delivers irresistible Cajun dance tunes.

On August 16, the Dunton Sisters bring their bluegrass roots, tight harmonies and family charm to the amphitheater.

The season wraps up August 23 with Schmid & Guest — a Celtic fiddle and piano duo offering everything from lively reels to sweeping air — transporting you to the rolling green hills of the isle.

Grab your favorite Deception Pass sweatshirt, pack a hot beverage, and join us among evergreens for an evening of music, community, and classic Deception Pass views. The American Roots Concert Series is the perfect way to celebrate summer — we’ll be saving you a seat!