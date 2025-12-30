All aboard the 2026 ferry: Whidbey Island celebrates the New Year

Whidbey’s New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day events offer something for every style of reveler.

Whidbey Island is ringing in the New Year with celebrations on New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, offering something for every style of reveler. From elegant dinners and live music to family-friendly countdowns and outdoor adventures, local businesses and organizations are welcoming 2026 with a full calendar of festivities.

Oak Harbor

Oak Harbor features a packed lineup of New Year’s Eve celebrations, blending nightlife, dining and community traditions. Whether you prefer live music, themed parties or a quieter toast at midnight, there are multiple ways to celebrate.

Tossin’ Axes Rockin’ Hard New Year’s Eve Party, from 9 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, brings high-energy fun to Oak Harbor. Guests can ring in the New Year with friends while enjoying four hours of axe throwing, arcade games and craft beers or ciders. Attendees will get New Year’s Eve party favors and celebrate the ball drop on the big screen at midnight. Learn more at Tossin’ Axes on Facebook.

The Oak Harbor Elks Lodge New York New Year’s Eve Party runs 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 31, offering an early evening celebration perfect for those who prefer to toast before midnight.

Oak Bowl and Mario’s Pizza is hosting a New Year’s Eve glow party on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Visitors are encouraged to wear glowing attire and come bowl and toast the new year with a sparking cider or champagne. Reserve your lane online to guarantee a spot.

Wicked Teuton Brewing will celebrate its anniversary on Dec. 31 with a family-friendly New Year’s Eve event. The evening includes karaoke and a 9 p.m. ball drop. It’s an ideal option for families and early celebrators.

Kraken’s Cove will host a New Year’s Eve dinner, starting at 7 p.m., featuring prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes, salad and dessert, along with a champagne toast at midnight. Salmon and chicken options are also available. Dinner is optional but festivities are required, its Facebook notes.

Fraser’s Gourmet Hideaway rounds out Oak Harbor’s offerings with an intimate dining and refined New Year’s Eve celebration. The restaurant provides an elevated setting for those looking to celebrate over exceptional food and conversation.

Sing right into 2026 at Redneck Karaoke hosted by the VFW Post 7392 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

For a change of scenery, take a peaceful stroll through the state parks for free on Jan. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out the seven state parks on Whidbey at whidbeycamanoislands.com/activities/category/state-parks/. Instead of a traditional First Day Hike on Jan. 1, two groups will set out at select times between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to plant trees at Pass Lake in Deception Pass State Park. Register at whidbeycamanoislands.com/event/state-park-first-day-hikes/.

Coupeville

Coupeville’s New Year’s events focus on creativity, yums and daytime celebrations, making it fun for all ages.

The Noon Year’s Eve Party at the Coupeville Library offers a festive countdown earlier in the day, allowing families and early risers to enjoy puzzles, games, music and crafts. Drop by between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. The library will have a countdown to the New Year just before noon.

Goldie’s and The Roost will be open on New Year’s Eve with a special menu, from 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., featuring three curated snack-and-drink pairings alongside their regular offerings. The relaxed setting makes it an ideal stop for a festive evening with friends or family.

Greenbank

Greenbank blends music and nature-centered events to welcome the New Year.

The Dead Guise New Year’s Eve celebration for all ages, from 7-10 p.m., brings live music and an energetic atmosphere to Greenbank Farm. The performance is designed for music lovers looking to celebrate with the Whidbey-based band. Tickets may be purchased online and include a complimentary glass of alcoholic or non-alcoholic sparkling wine for the East Coast ball drop toast at 9 p.m.

Winter Walks at Meerkerk Gardens invites visitors to begin 2026 surrounded by nature. A guided walk on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. will take visitors around evergreen trees and foliage, wildlife, colorful berries and even a few blooming rhododendrons. Tickets are $15 per person.

Freeland

Freeland’s celebrations range from bold outdoor traditions to live music and wine-centered festivities.

Another Noon Year’s Eve Party in the Freeland Library offers a daytime countdown perfect for families and those seeking an early celebration. From 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, enjoy games, music and crafts and a countdown to the New year just before noon.

Lady C Sings will perform a New Year’s Eve special at Leo and Leto’s Winery and Bistro on Dec. 31. Live music, fine wine and elevated dining create a celebratory atmosphere to close out the year.

The Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Double Bluff Beach, challenges participants to start the New Year with an invigorating dip, embracing a long-standing winter tradition. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the brave participants. For $10, participants can enjoy coffee, cocoa, cookies, bonfires and music, with proceeds supporting Island County 4-H. Register at swparks.org/polar-bear-dive/.

Take a guided 1.5-mile hike on New Year’s Day at South Whidbey State Park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for the traditional South Whidbey First Day Hike. Email centralwhidbeyinterpretation@parks.wa.gov to register.

Langley

Langley welcomes the New Year with creative performances and reflective community gatherings.

Whidbey Island’s own TC Ryder and the Groovetones will perform at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Ott & Hunter Winery Tasting Room. The powerhouse band will rock, funk and groove you straight into 2026 in unforgettable style. Admission costs $60 and includes a glass of champagne for a 9 p.m. toast and handmade truffles.

Bayview Community Hall will come alive with the sounds of a New Year’s Eve dance party brought by Rubatano Marimba and ROSSaCONN. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and music will go from 8 p.m. until 2026. There is a suggested donation of $20.

The New Year’s Day Improv Party at Outcast Theater offers laughter-filled free entertainment. From 2-5 p.m. on Jan. 1, meet the Whidbey improv team and watch or play improv party games for a lively way to celebrate the first day of the year.

Healing With HOPE at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds on Jan. 1 offers connection time with horses to ring in the New Year. There will be plenty of horse engagement, including brushing and leading. Email hope@whidbey.com to reserve your 10:30 a.m spot.

Enjoy a New Year’s musical meditation and sacred sound bath while listening to the guitar, violin and piano on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m., in the upper Fellowship Hall of Langley United Methodist Church. “In the Light of a New Dawn” provides a more contemplative New Year’s experience, focusing on reflection and peace while welcoming 2026.