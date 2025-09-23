A prayer for peace

A family visiting Langley Park on Sunday admires a set of prayer flags. Over 50 people turned up for an interfaith vigil for Gaza on Sept. 21, which was the International Day of Peace. In attendance were members of the Jewish community, as well as those part of the Whidbey Island Friends Meeting, Langley United Methodist Church, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Whidbey Island, St. Augustine’s in-the-Woods Episcopal Church and Trinity Lutheran Church. The event featured Palestinian music and poetry, interfaith prayer readings and the recitation of the names of children killed in Gaza.