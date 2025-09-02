A good month for Calendar Girls: Whidbey Playhouse show raises funds for cancer

Friendship, body positivity and cheeky humor take center stage in Whidbey’s production of “Calendar Girls.”

The show that raises money for a cause is playing at Whidbey Playhouse in Oak Harbor from Sept. 5-28.

When the women in this true story lose a loved one and a friend to leukemia, they devise a daring plan: a nude calendar photoshoot to raise money for a new sofa in a hospital ward. What started as a small gesture quickly gained national attention, raising far more money than they ever imagined. The play not only celebrates friendship and resilience but also brings mature women to the stage to promote empowerment and body positivity.

With British accents, funny hats and naughty costumes, the production promises plenty of belly laughs.

Whidbey Playhouse’s “Calendar Girls” is the passion project of director Sarah Gallella, who fell in love with the story back in 2003 when the movie came out.

“As soon as I read it, I was like, oh, this is it,” Gallella said.

Producer Amy Jones, a friend of Gallella, said combining her nursing and theater backgrounds for this show was a meaningful experience.

“The show really speaks to something that is very common in our community. Almost everyone is touched by cancer in some way,” Jones said.

Cancer awareness will extend beyond the stage. In the Playhouse lobby, the American Cancer Society will be hosting a memorial wall where audience members can donate $2 to share a name in honor of someone affected by cancer. All proceeds will support cancer awareness. Additional cancer-prevention booths will also be on site, and anyone who has donated blood within the last 60 days can enjoy a complimentary British treat at concessions.

More than fighting cancer, “Calendar Girls” is a story of multiple layers, as it showcases unwavering friendship and empowerment at any age. Gallella made sure her cast reflected that message.

“I included women who could act a more mature age,” Gallella said. “There is no reason to be an ageist or prejudiced against age if the actor can fill the role.”

Gallella laughed about the playful chaos of working on a semi-nude production with friends.

“I’m asking my friends to go topless,” she said.

Still, she worked hard to make sure the experience was comfortable for everyone involved. Gallella provided extra support for the under-18 stage crew. She also said while it sometimes could feel silly, she required the use of medical terminology when anyone referred to body parts so nobody would feel awkward at any point.

Actor Lisa Judd, who plays Ruth, said she never imagined being in a production where she would appear nearly topless, especially with her past struggle with body image. The show, she said, helped her heal.

Like Judd, Rusty Hendrix, who plays Jessie at age 70, said the role brought her new friendships and respect for bodies of all sizes.

She noted everyone involved in the production ensured people on stage were feeling safe and comfortable. Even on the night of the press performance, their attentiveness was apparent.

“I have diabetes,” Hendrix said. “My monitor went off tonight, and it was high. I had the stage managers finding me to say you’re monitor’s going off let’s check you. It was the most beautiful thing that they care enough.”

The sense of community and care for others connect the cast. Actors Kevin Meyer, playing Liam, and Hendrix both lost loved ones to cancer and feel especially pulled to tell this story.

The camaraderie extended to the creative team as well. The scenic backdrop, shifting from serene rolling hills to a British building, all hand-painted by Amber Personett and Paula Mihok, who worked from morning to late afternoon for around a week. Personett’s kids even pitched in. If you look closely, you’ll spot a playful Easter egg that Personett added: a tiny scuttle from “The Little Mermaid” in the background.

The production also weaves in the symbolism of a sunflower’s life cycle. The sunflower at the end of its life, disperses its seed to nourish its surroundings, Jones explained.

“And that’s what I want the play to be. Like, I want it to be like seeds that can nourish the community,” she said.

The producer echoed the words of many others on and off stage.

“I’m just so thankful to share this story,” Jones said. “You’re all so important, and you’re beautiful at every stage and age.”

Buy tickets to “Calendar Girls” at www.whidbeyplayhouse.com/current-show.

Lora Beth Eelkea, as Celia, covers up with some carefully placed douhgnuts. Celia and her best friends are fundraising by participating in a nude calender photoshoot.

Katie Jones playing Chris stands next to Lisa Judd, in a bunny costume, as Ruth. (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Actors stand with their stage partners, showcasing a range of emotions. From left are Erin Martin (Annie), Jim Kane (John), Katie Jones (Chris) and Dean Cox (Rod). (Photos by Marina Blatt)