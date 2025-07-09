Letter: Writers of letters to editor should have a showdown

Editor,

I’m sorta getting tired of the back and forth in the Whidbey News-Times letters section. All these libs and conservatives arguing with no resolve. David Freed in the Blue corner, and Fred Wilferth in the Red corner with an honorable mention to Verrall Hoover who won’t eat animals because it harms our souls (though no mention of the poor veggies in VeggieTales and their feelings). Poor Larry the Cucumber.

But I digress. However, I think I just may have a solution. President Trump says he wants to have a UFC fight at the White House in 2026. I would love to sponsor both David “Blue Boy” Freed and “Feisty” Fred Wilreth in a UFC showdown. All expenses paid. Three rounds, 3 minutes, 1 minute rest between rounds. Let’s settle this debate once and for all!

Jimmy Sloan

Oak Harbor