Letter: Writer should hold his own protest

Editor,

In his May 10 letter, “Society moving closer to 1984,” Ty Welch tell us he’s noticed there are people protesting here in America and on Whidbey and that he does not like them very much.

He makes yet another rambling, disjointed attack on people who might be (or are) family members, neighbors, co-workers, veterans, business owners and perhaps even people he attends church with.

He also shares his own racist world view, describing “DEI hires” as people he believes only got hired because of how much dark skin (melanin) they possess.

Who exactly is Welch talking about here? DEI hires like Justice Clarence Thomas or RFK Jr. after a tanning session? Or perhaps brain-damaged Hershel Walker who was recently nominated by Trump to be ambassador to The Bahamas?

When attacking “angry” protesters, Ty conveniently forgets January 6, 2021 when Trump supporters violently assaulted our nation’s capital. But in Ty’s un-American, melanin-free fairy tale violent felons are now his heroes and only us libtards (and Biden) do bad stuff.

I’d like to reminded Welch that in “the real” 1984 a group of white supremacists had a shootout with law enforcement here on Whidbey and their leader, Robert Jay Mathews was killed. Maybe Ty considers him another of his heroes?

Despite his mean-spirited silliness, I still support Ty Welch’s constitutional right to entertain us; and I invite him and his patriot bros – Fred Wilferth, Luie Ferrer, Ed Hickey and Bill Merrill – to hold a non-violent protest rally of their very own!

That’s assuming they’re brave enough to be more than just angry old men with keyboards.

David Freed

Clinton