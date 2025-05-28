Letter: Whidbey nonprofit needs more mentors

Editor,

Thank you for your article, “Mother Mentors to Lose 26% of Annual Budget,” published in your May 16, 2025 edition. With all that’s going on in the news, it can be hard for local nonprofits to rise above the din. Thank you for helping us notify the community.

Right now we need islanders to know two things:

1) If Mother Mentors has helped your family, or you just care about families with young children, please consider a donation today. It’s easy to do on our website, www.MotherMentors.org. If you can spare a $5 for the babies and toddlers of Whidbey Island (and their tired parents!) we need your help. I can’t stress enough that even a few dollars makes a difference, and it’s urgent – we have a June 1st budgeting deadline.

2) If you have a heart for families with young children, consider becoming a mentor. We currently have families on a waitlist because we don’t have enough mentors. This is for the whole island. If you live on Whidbey, there is a family near you who needs you. If you can give a couple of hours once a week, you can change lives. You don’t need to have all the answers, just an open heart and helping hands. Send an email to info@whidbeymothermentors.org to learn more.

Science tells us that age birth to 3 years old is the most important part of brain development. Helping families during this time wires children’s brains for health and happiness, for their whole life.

I first became involved with Mother Mentors in 2019 as a first-time mom, struggling with “baby blues” and colic. At that time, I couldn’t imagine how I could be more tired. My Mother Mentor, Betsy, was a lifeline for me. She always seemed to be there when I needed her most, hot dish in hand for our dinner that night. She came over the morning I threw my back out and couldn’t pick up my 11 month old. I could barely walk, I was alone, but one text and I had help that meant everything to me.

If you’re reading this, you can be instrumental in providing this kind of mercy to parents in their hardest years. If you can, please reach out to us and become part of this village. Resources for families are going from scarce to scarcer, and we couldn’t need you more.

Caitlin Stanton

Development Director – Mother Mentors