Letter: Whidbey Island needs a public utility district

Editor,

Al Williams (Oct. 18 letter to the editor) is right: “First and foremost, we need to protect our island’s aquifer.” Whidbey Island stands at a turning point. Our sole-source aquifer — the lifeblood of our community — faces growing stress from population growth, aging infrastructure, fragmented oversight, and climate change.

Mr. Williams also questions the cost and complexity of creating another government agency. Fortunately, there’s a better, proven alternative: a Whidbey Public Utility District (WPUD).

A WPUD wouldn’t be another layer of bureaucracy. It would be a focused, community-owned organization with one mission: ensuring clean, affordable, and sustainable water. Governed by locally elected commissioners, it would guarantee transparency, accountability, and public input. By pooling resources, it could upgrade infrastructure, access low-cost financing, and fairly distribute costs — unlike private companies that raise rates to reward shareholders.

Neighboring Jefferson County PUD shows this model works. It unified systems, stabilized rates, and invested in reliable service while keeping control local.

Whidbey’s fragmented mix of private and small systems leaves us vulnerable to rising costs, uneven service, and depletion. A WPUD offers a practical, community-driven solution that keeps control — and responsibility — in our own hands.

Water is not a commodity; it’s our shared inheritance.

Perry Lovelace

Langley