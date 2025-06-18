Letter: Walk for Pride is June 21 in Oak Harbor

Editor,

My name is Ameina Qazi, and I’m writing on behalf of those in our community who believe in visibility, support and celebration during Pride Month. While Oak Harbor has not historically had a large public Pride presence, we know that our town is home to a strong and loving community of allies and LGBTQ+ individuals who deserve to be seen and celebrated.

This year, we’re excited to take the first step by hosting a small but meaningful Pride Walk on Saturday, June 21 at 6 p.m. We’ll gather at Flintstone Park and walk together up to Pioneer Way, ending at Buskers Corner for a special guest speaker and poetry readings. Afterwards, we’ll head to The Tipsy Jellyfish for community conversations, karaoke, and connection.

This is just the beginning. We hope this walk sparks momentum toward a larger, more eventful Pride celebration next year — complete with a downtown festival that showcases local LGBTQ+ artists, businesses, and voices.

Thank you for your support and for helping us share this message. Pride belongs in Oak Harbor, and we’re proud to help bring it here.

Ameina Qazi

Owner, Wild Ophelia’s