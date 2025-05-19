Letter: Trump’s attitude about Constitution undermines military

Editor,

Recently on a nationally televised news interview, our President Donald Trump, stated that he was “not sure” that he would uphold the U.S. Constitution. This comes after his repeated statements that he intends to rule as a dictator. Does he not realize that all U.S. military personnel in our noble volunteer Armed Forces and all our federal civil servants swear a solemn oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic?

Does President Trump realize that his uncertainty about defending the Constitution undermines the good order and discipline in the U.S. Armed Forces? Will the commissioned officers and men and women of the Armed Forces who are currently loyally defending our national security follow the orders of a president who does not respect the Constitution that they are sworn to protect? Has the president thus undermined the military chain of command so necessary for good order and discipline ?

Does this make America great again?

David S. Sullivan retired Lt, Colonel USMCR

John MacNamee, retired Colonel USMCR