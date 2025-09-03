Letter: Trump tariffs make meds more expensive

Editor,

When I heard a Republican congress critter recently lecture us about how good it was for things to be more expensive, I was dubious. I could understand why paying more for things that are bad for us might cause us to buy less of the bad stuff. High cigarette taxes have saved a lot of lives. But I hadn’t realized how bad for me my asthma meds are.

Years ago, when my friendly health insurance company increased the price of my meds overnight about 25 times with no warning I started getting them from a pharmacy in Canada. That pharmacy sources drugs from all over the world. So earlier today I renewed my standing order for one of the meds that helps keep me breathing. I chose a big pharma brand from India because it was cheapest; a three month supply costs about $70. Alas, 20 minutes after I placed the order, I got a phone call from the Canadian pharmacy. It seems that Trump’s tariffs have upped the cost of importing drugs. Drugs from the UK and Canada are now the cheapest. The cost from those sources will be about triple, over $210. Unfortunately, now I won’t be able to afford that Trump Bible I was saving up for.

I admit that I was really PO’ed at first, but now I realize now how good this is for me. I won’t fall victim to the moral hazard of breathing deeply. And I can do my part to help make America great again by only breathing 1/3 as often. Next I’m looking forward to only eating 1/3 as much food as Trump’s tariffs really start to bite. Maybe Donald could let us have a little nibble before his tariffs get theirs? Thank you Donald Trump and the Republican Party for your attention to the urgent problem of people being able to afford medicine and food.

Steve Erickson

Clinton