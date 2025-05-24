Letter: Trump breaks promise not to cut Medicaid

Editor,

I, too, have seen Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity in which he (Trump) promised there would be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. It’s been shown several times on numerous television channels.

I have also been listening to the numerous interviews with Congressman Brenden Boyle (D-PA) and others from both the House and Senate. Detailed information has been provided where the cuts to both Medicaid and Medicare are being pushed. The House is pushing greater cuts than the Senate Republicans. On Tuesday, May 20, Mr. Trump even met with the House Republican caucus to push their approval of these massive cuts.

Congressman Boyle has also provided the data calculated by the Congressional Budget Office which amounts to in excess of 14 Million Americans who will be cut off from Medicaid and Medicare in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill newborns, women who have just given birth, children, the disabled and the elderly in assisted living facilities.

I suggest Mr. Welch should pay more attention to the factual information coming out of Congress and the CBO than to what Mr. Trump says. Trump lies. It’s the one thing he does consistently.

Rusty Gagnon

Oak Harbor