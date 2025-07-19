Letter: Thanks to Moccia for leadership

Editor,

As a school board director and parent in South Whidbey School District (SWSD), I want to thank outgoing Superintendent Dr. Jo Moccia for her 14 years of service to the district.

During her tenure, Dr. Moccia oversaw several significant developments in our schools. For example, she directed the creation of SWSD’s Alternative Learning Experience, which has brought new students into the district and diversified the various ways youth can receive an education in our community. She established a school garden initiative that includes agriculture classes at all grade levels. The garden program provides food for our school lunches, offers free produce to students in need, and even sells items to the community.

She did all this and more, while keeping the district in a strong financial position, and getting staff united behind a vision of inclusive, high-quality education for all students.

Dr. Moccia has been a thoughtful partner to the board, and I learned a great deal from her during the three years we worked together.

One of her final acts of thoughtful leadership was providing ample notice of her retirement so the school board could conduct a thorough and methodical search for her replacement. With hundreds of community touchpoints over the course of nearly a year, this process ultimately led to hiring our incoming Superintendent, Dr. Becky Clifford, who started this month. I’ve been getting to know Dr. Clifford personally and professionally, and I’m excited about continuing to work together on improving student outcomes.

Thank you to Dr. Moccia for all that she has done for South Whidbey School District and best wishes as she begins the next chapter in her journey.

Joe Greenheron

Clinton