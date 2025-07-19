Letter: Thanks for reporting good news

Editor,

Thank you Whidbey News Times and Crosswind staff for great reporting in the July 12 editions. Articles were varied and kept me interested. Hearing about the lives and accomplishments of our neighbors on the island gives me hope. Your stories about people, animals and politicians (in that order) show the real positive aspects of America. I felt good when I finished the paper. The human interest articles in the Crosswinds remind me just how special our military community is.

I’m hoping you can cover the opening of the new Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum this summer on Ault Field Rd. Again thank you for a refreshing read.

Bonnie La Forest

Oak Harbor