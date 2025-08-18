Letter: Tax dollars shouldn’t support starvation of Gaza population

Editor,

I am in full agreement with everything Linda Morris of Langley wrote (Aug. 12 letter to the editor). I have long believed in our country’s military aid and support of Israel. I was also horrified by the atrocities committed by Hamas in October 2024. But this ongoing slaughter and genocide of the people in Gaza is beyond all boundaries of humanity and justification.

Netanyahu and his radical right government are unacceptable — certainly by what should be American standards. It has nothing to do with antisemitism. Jesus Christ was a Jew and even He would find the Israeli government’s actions totally unacceptable. No American’s tax dollars should continue to support the outrageous and intentional starvation of the people in Gaza or the current administration of Israel.

Ms. Rusty Gagnon

Oak Harbor