Letter: Support for foundation is appreciated

Editor,

Coupeville School District students have many advocates and supporters in our community. The Coupeville Schools Foundation is reminded of this regularly as we see our community step up to help us provide an extra measure of support through grants to staff, scholarships and the Promise Fund to provide for student needs.

Throughout the school year many businesses partner with the Foundation to offer Dine-Out-4-Kids or Shop-Out-4-Kids fundraisers. Year after year, they generously donate a portion of their sales on their featured date. We also appreciate the community members who come out to support these locally owned shops and restaurants, and our schools.

The Foundation thanks these businesses for their participation during the 2024-2025 school year and for their care for our students: Sunshine Drip, Madrona Blossom, The Laughing Admiral, Little Red Hen Bakery, Aqua Gifts, Callen’s Restaurant, The Kingfisher Bookstore, Kingfisher Arts and Letters, A Touch of Dutch, bayleaf, Kapaws Iskreme, Honeybear and Front Street Grill. We also thank the Central Whidbey Windermere Real Estate Office in Coupeville for providing notice of these events on their reader board.

As the new school year begins, we hope that you will look for opportunities to support these businesses as they contribute to the Coupeville Schools Foundation’s efforts.

Christine Sears

Coupeville Schools Foundation Board Secretary