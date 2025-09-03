Letter: Superintendent has impressed the school board

Editor,

Thank you for publishing the OpEd from Dr. Becky Clifford, South Whidbey School District’s new Superintendent. Dr. Clifford was hired by the SWSD board earlier this year after an extensive search process, guided by community input and the district’s mission to develop graduates who are resilient, innovative, compassionate and productive.

In getting to work with Dr Clifford over the past couple months, I’m even more confident the community and school board made the right choice. Even before her official start date, she spent the summer rolling up her sleeves and getting to know our district. She developed an Entry Plan, categorizing her goals for the year into specific priorities such as “Student Performance” and “Organization and Instruction.”

The Entry Plan is just one example of her insightful and proactive approach to leadership. I’ve found her to be a thoughtful listener who possesses deep educational experience (especially Special Ed). She’s never satisfied with “good enough” and pushes those around her towards increased excellence.

I look forward to collaborating with Dr Clifford and my school board colleagues on initiatives such as updating our district’s Strategic Plan, so we can capitalize on our strengths to problem-solve on areas in need of improvement.

I encourage everyone in the community to get to know Dr Clifford at an upcoming “Coffee with Clifford” event, a SWSD board meeting, or their student’s curriculum night.

Joe Greenheron

South Whidbey School Board member

Clinton