Letter: Stand in solidarity with workers

Editor,

This Labor Day, many of us on Whidbey Island will be doing more than barbecuing. As we celebrate our labor force, we are joining a national movement to stand up for Workers Over Billionaires. Our government is evolving into a private slush fund for a select few, taking money out of the pockets of working families, union members, veterans and many others.

We stand in solidarity, seeking a country that is more fair, equitable and free — for all of us, not just a chosen few. We’ll be in Coupeville at the corner of Highway 20 and Main Street from 10 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. We invite you to join us with signs, energy and a commitment to the people who really make American great: workers, parents, teachers, unions, our military, veterans and labor.

It’s easy to feel helpless as we watch the billionaire, authoritarian takeover. But standing together, it’s clear we are not alone. Communities all over the nation are declaring our values, defending our neighbors and our rights and working to protect democracy. Join us!

Carrie Krueger

Greenbank