Letter: South Whidbey school board needs a fresh perspective

For my South Whidbey friends, consider Gwendy — the board needs a fresh perspective after years of the same people. I’ve never seen a school board so stagnant where the seats never change, year after year. Nothing changes in that district. I could write an entire book on SWSD and how all they care about is money and playing Buzzword Bingo.

I wish my kids could go to public school. I really do. But I felt so failed I’ve been homeschooling now since March of 2020 one child, and two years the other. They illegally “graduated” my youngest out of special ed services in the fall of 2020 since school was remote.

I’ve had many conversations with Dr. Jo and the board. They simply do not care at all. They preach equity and racial but don’t actually practice it in reality. The sad part is Langley folk who are not invested (those with children in school) will believe the lies presented to them by the incumbent. And vote for them, even though it is time for a fresh perspective in the SWSD board. Gwendy has my vote!

