Letter: ‘South Park’ episode was rude to Trump

Editor,

I watched a recent episode of “South Park” on Comedy Central. The portrayal of President Trump was not kind and certainly not giving any respect to the office of the President of the United States. Yet, if the authors were citizens of another country that did not have First Amendment rights, they might have met with an uncertain fate. In the past “South Park” has poked fun at many past and present people and leaders, but the final portion of this episode was rude and uncalled for. I am suspicious that the episode was hacked before airing.

We must never forget that our ability to speak our minds in this country is precious and easily used by outside forces to steal out freedom and way of life. I cannot believe that Comedy Central would actually want to broadcast such a rude portrayal of our president. We all need to speak our minds when something like this happens.

Karen Lee

Snohomish