Letter: Society moving closer to ‘1984’

Editor,

Many of us are noticing the regularly occurring Anti-Trump/Elon/DOGE/MAGA protests on our nation’s streets. These are angry people holding signs and shouting horrible things about President Trump and Elon Musk. I would expect to see these demonstrations for as long as Trump is president, or at least until the do-little GOP scaredy cat RINOs flub the 2026 midterm elections.

A lot of the nonsensical things they say have to do with MEDICARE/AID, Social Security payments, veterans’ benefits, DEI programs, USAID spending, and LGBTQRSTUVWXYZ anything and everything. But Trump has made welfare and entitlement funding untouchable, so I guess these people are just reacting to the fearporn gaslighting lies of ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, FOX et al.

Trump is cutting DEI and switching back to a merit-based system. Good. I’d rather have a brain surgeon or pilot that was hired based on their abilities and not the melanin content of their epidermis, their chromosomes, or the things they choose to do for sexual fulfillment.

USAID spending was just a Democrat Party money laundering scheme, so, buh-bye.

As far as the LGBTQ stuff, I don’t care what consenting adults do in their own space on their own dime. But taxpayer funding of sexual proclivities has got to stop. And the maiming and mutilation of children for the lie of transitioning needs to be prosecuted into oblivion.

These angry demonstrations got me thinking about a similar situation in a dystopian novel I once read and the way the citizens of that future world acted towards perceived enemies. I now realize that we are a lot closer to “1984,” and each other’s throats, than we have been since the Civil War of the 1860s.

In Orwell’s novel “1984,” there are the Two Minutes Hate sessions. These are daily rituals where citizens are forced to watch a film depicting the Party’s public enemy, and his followers. They loudly voice their hatred by shouting and screaming. This event is designed to suppress dissent, divert anger towards a scapegoat, and reinforce loyalty to the Party.

I expect these hate demonstrations by the Democrats to intensify and become more violent as we get in to the summer months. They believe they are the morally superior beings and their cause is just. Destroying MAGA is their mission.

Ty Welch

Oak Harbor