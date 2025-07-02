Letter: Socialism doesn’t work, taxing does

Editor,

Fred Wilferth’s recent letter (June 28) uses the word socialism incorrectly. The definition of socialism is a political and economic system characterized by social ownership or control of the means of production, rather than private ownership. This has been tried and has failed. Governments are not good at making things. I don’t believe anyone favors the government taking over Boeing and Microsoft.

What people like Bernie Sanders and myself advocate is taxing capitalism to provide the benefits which every advanced economy provides to its citizens. There are no failures to point to here. Taxing capitalism works.

And it is OK to live on the coast, as both Fred and I do…

Carl McEvoy

Langley