Letter: Smears based on assumed politics are silly

Editor,

South Whidbey School District needs new voices. I am rooting for Gwendy, a committed mom and long standing community member. The tactic of smearing someone based on an assumption of their political beliefs is silly and I think most of us are sick of it. People who divide us by opinions do not have the wisdom to be representing our students or our community.

I know Gwendy from South Whidbey school years as well. I attended her Q & A, which was intended to be a debate but the two other candidates had last-minute conflicting commitments. I was really impressed. Gwendy is a gifted communicator. The community and school district would be lucky to have her.

Alison Johnson

Clinton