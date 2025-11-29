Letter: Shop locally, strengthen community connections

Editor,

As we head into the holiday season, there’s a renewed sense of energy in Oak Harbor. After a difficult stretch marked by shutdowns and uncertainty, small businesses are rebounding. Foot traffic is returning, shoppers are exploring downtown again and there’s a feeling of optimism. As a local shop owner, I can tell you: we feel it, it’s encouraging and deeply appreciated.

Running a small business is a labor of love, especially during the holidays. Many of us work nearly around the clock managing inventory, working with vendors, preparing new products and greeting all who walk through our doors. We do it because we care about our community and because we believe strongly in the value of offering something unique, heartfelt and local.

One of my favorite parts of the job is watching customers find the perfect gift. There’s a moment when they pick something up, smile and say “this is exactly what I was looking for.” But what means even more is when those same customers come back later to tell me how much the recipient loved it. Those stories stay with business owners. They’re reminders that what we sell isn’t just an item, it’s a connection.

When you choose to shop locally, you help strengthen that connection. Every purchase supports a family, an artist, a maker or a small business owner. You’re investing directly in the character and resilience of Oak Harbor. You’re helping us grow and continue offering products and experiences you won’t find elsewhere.

This season, I encourage everyone to shop local first. Whether you’re searching for gifts, decor, stocking stuffers or a little something for yourself, the small businesses in our community are ready to welcome you. Your support doesn’t just help us in the moment, it helps us thrive.

Thank you for lifting up the small businesses that make Oak Harbor and Whidbey Island unique. We’re grateful for every visit, every purchase and every story shared.

Wishing you all a wonderful holiday season,

Kathryn Kilpatrick

Co-Owner, Whidbey Thread & Timber