Letter: Schools must be welcoming, safe spaces

Editor,

I’m Gwendy Gabelein, running for South Whidbey School Board, Position #5. As I work hard for the votes of my community, I want to be clear that I’m a parent, not a politician. I am deeply rooted in South Whidbey and committed to fostering excellence in education for every child.

As a mother of two — one a South Whidbey High School graduate, the other entering high school — I’ve navigated public, private, and homeschooling. Raising a special needs child has shown me the importance of advocating for every student’s rights. Our schools must be safe, welcoming spaces where all children, regardless of background, are inspired to learn.

For nearly a decade, I’ve attended School Board meetings, listening to parents, teachers, and staff. I’ve shown up consistently — not as a spectator, but as a voice for our community. My experience as a private school teacher, paraeducator in our district and substance use counselor equips me to serve with compassion and insight.

Beyond education, I’m active in our community, serving on the Fairgrounds Advisory Committee, South Whidbey Wellness Coalition and Autism Partnership of Island County. Education is personal to me — my mother taught in our district for 30 years, and my brother teaches in Coupeville. I’m proud to carry this legacy forward with integrity.

My focus is clear: improve education, amplify parent involvement, listen to parents, and support our educators. I want every child to be empowered to thrive and for every parent’s voice to be heard. I have heard from too many parents and teachers that they do not feel heard by the current school board. I want to be the voice for you that I needed when I was advocating for my son’s needs. Together, we can make our schools a model of excellence, where students are nurtured and our community is strengthened.

I’m asking for your support. Whether through a vote, a yard sign, or volunteering, you can help me advocate for our children. Visit www.Gwendy4swsd.com or email Gwendy4swsd@gmail.com to connect. I would love to meet with you and listen to your concerns and hopes for the district. With your support, we can drive toward excellence in education. Let’s make our schools the heart of our island!

Gwendy Gabelein

Freeland