Letter: School board needs variety of opinions

Editor,

It’s concerning that our school board doesn’t reflect a diversity of opinion. A range of perspectives leads to stronger, more balanced decisions for our students and community. When everyone on a school board thinks the same way, important voices get left out.

Our community deserves real diversity of opinion and open dialogue. Gwendy would help bring that. I have known her for many years; we were in 4-H together. Although we are not close, I have never known her to be anything other than kind and caring of others. Her mom was a teacher and Gwendy went through school at South Whidbey and is very involved in the community. She would very much be an asset to the board and community.

It shows by the other two dropping out of the Grange debate and Gwendy still showing up to speak, how much she cares and is committed to making changes that are desperately needed. Go Gwendy! She has my vote.

Bree Smith

Clinton