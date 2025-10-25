Letter: School board incumbent is too political

Editor,

As I read the Island County Voters’ Guide this week, a phrase jumped out at me. School Board Director candidate Ann Johnson said, in her bio, “Our schools are not a political playground; they are places for learning and care.” Mrs. Johnson has been political every step of the way and is continually executing political attacks on her opponent, accusing her opponent of being a MAGA candidate supported by the far-right. In a letter to the editor earlier this year, another School Board director said the Town Hall meetings were attended by “people wearing MAGA hats and spewing hate.” That is a completely fabricated statement. Of a group of perhaps 45 attendees, one was wearing a MAGA hat, and if I recall, he sat at the back of the room and did not participate. As for “spewing hate” — the meetings were professionally run and respectful in all aspects. A fine example of voter intimidation and a gross misrepresentation of the facts.

I attended the first, and only so far, candidate debate at the Holmes Harbor Rod & Gun Club, and I specifically asked each candidate if they would commit to running a positive campaign focused on the actual issues that impact us in South Whidbey. Gwendy Gabelein readily agreed to keep politics out of the campaign, while Ann Johnson refused to make that simple commitment or even answer the simple, direct question. Her answer was something along the lines of “standing for kids.” I repeated the question three times, asking if she would commit to keeping politics out of the race, since this is a nonpartisan position, and Ann Johnson refused to do that. So, when I read “Our schools are not a political playground; they are places for learning and care” I was shocked at the hypocrisy and piousness of Ann.

We need change on the School Board. We need directors who are honest and transparent with the community, who focus on improving test scores, who support our students, teachers, and staff, and who value community input. Currently, the Board is filled with Directors who push personal agendas, cater to far-left political ideals, and who refuse to be transparent and honest with the community they were elected to serve. Gwendy has earned my vote, and I urge you to look beyond voters’ guide bios and vote for character and integrity. Vote Gwendy for excellence in education!

Jason Coleman

Freeland