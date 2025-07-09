Letter: Remember the meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance

Editor,

As the American Flag passed the reviewing stand during the Oak Harbor 4th of July parade, I was struck by the announcer’s words. He recited the Pledge of Allegiance, as adopted by Congress on June 22, 1942, but he left out the last seven words: “Indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All.”

These last words echo the words of our Founding Fathers that are enshrined in our Declaration of Independence and in the first ten amendments to our Constitution known as The Bill of Rights, specifically in the First Amendment and Fifth Amendment (abridged):

(Declaration) “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

(First) “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

(Fifth) “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

The 4th of July is a day set aside to celebrate these ideals and to remind “We the People” of our responsibility as citizens to uphold them.

Juliana Wilson

Oak Harbor