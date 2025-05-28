Letter: Reflections on Memorial Day

Editor,

As I sip my coffee this Memorial Day, my thoughts drift to words from the other Washington regarding our military.

“Some of the dumbest people I’ve ever met in my life”,

“Why can’t you be more like Hitler’s generals?”,

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”,

and “Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade. This doesn’t look good for me.”

I’m again reminded he doesn’t care about the military, veterans, sacrifice, the rule of law, democracy, the constitution or America, he only cares about himself.

Ted Noodle

Clinton