Letter: Recycling pick up should include more

Editor.

I read with interest, the article about Island Disposal’s proposal for curbside recycling for South Whidbey residents in Saturday’s edition of the South Whidbey Record. While I support the idea of curbside recycling, I would only do so if it includes more than just the limited items they list in the categories for #1, #2 and #5 plastics.

We are members of the rePurpose Whidbey recycling effort. What I never realized until joining rePurpose Whidbey, was how much other plastic materials were going to the landfill because of the limits on what Island County’s recycling centers accept, which is essentially the same list that Island Disposal is proposing.

So, my support for this effort would require them to also accept all of the #1 and #2 clear plastic clamshells that so much of our produce comes in, as well as all of the “crinkly and stretchy” plastic films (the technical terms used by rePurpose Whidbey) that are part of the packaging for so much of the products that people purchase. These two categories alone make up the majority of what I now take to rePurpose Whidbey. A third category that I would like to see included is the plastic foam trays that are used as the base support for meats and similar items at grocery stores.

If rePurpose Whidbey has found a market for these items, then we should expect Island Disposal’s proposal to also include these items. Ideally, Island County would also expand their recycling to include these items.

Chuck Clark

Clinton