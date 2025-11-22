Letter: Reconsider universal health care

Editor,

Wondering if now isn’t a good time to reintroduce universal health care? Seems like an idea whose time has come since we have all experienced what letting insurance companies rule our health care does and are now looking at premiums so high few will be able to afford them. There will be more people who don’t get insurance, and when they inevitably get sick we all get to pay for it. Can you say skyrocketing health care prices for all?

We can no longer be threatened with the “long waits” boogey man because we have already paid a tidy sum for insurance and had long waits to even get an appointment. Seems like a good time to rejoin the civilized world we used to lead. And how ‘bout we insist that laws be passed to make it impossible to have a government shutdown or at least make sure our elected officials don’t get paid while government workers are not getting paid, I thing that would incentivize them.

And even though I’m a Democrat, I think Democrats will lose a lot of credibility if they don’t do this. And having our Navy blow up people in small boats who are obviously not the drug lords who are really the guilty ones is not just immoral but must be costing a fortune. I, for one, object to murder being committed in my name. Just a couple of thoughts from the cheap seats, I have more.

Pat Wallace

Oak Harbor