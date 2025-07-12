Letter: Public should avoid touching marine critters

Editor,

I want to clarify a statement made in your wonderful article of July 9 about the rescue of that baby harbor seal. As Response Coordinator for the Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network, we follow NOAA protocols and never advise the public to intervene with a distressed marine mammal for the obvious reasons. Because these good Samaritans called in and reported this pup in distress, we were able to get our trained network personnel on site and save this baby pup. Kudos to all involved. When there is a marine mammal in distress or on our beaches, always keep your distance and call 866-672-2698 or 949-233-2822.

Garry Heinrich

Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network