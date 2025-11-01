Letter: Protecting the environment is a good use of taxes

To the Editor:

Once again, I am compelled to respond to criticism of the Whidbey Camano Land Trust. This time the complaint is for taking public funds as expressed in the Opinion piece published on Oct. 6, “We should be mindful about spending public money.” I don’t think anyone would disagree with the idea that we should be mindful about spending public money. Not only is that prudent but imperative. However, in my opinion, there is no better use of public funds than to support clean air, clean water, carbon sequestration, (all to secure a livable future) and to provide opportunities to everyone for physical, mental and spiritual renewal that experiencing nature provides, in addition to habitat preservation for the creatures we have displaced with our “development.”

Concerned about the tourist industry or economic development? Why do you think people want to come here to visit or to live or to start up a small business? I submit that the natural beauty, healthy ecosystems and strong community are at the top of the list of attractions. I understand the desire for decent financial returns on investments. Trouble is, putting dollar values on health, well-being and yes, happiness, is a futile exercise, but those values are tremendous and give all of us reasons to rejoice in the successes of the Whidbey Camano Land Trust.

Cleveland Hall

Langley