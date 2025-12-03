Letter: ‘President Trump Syndrome’ hits island

Editor,

Looking back at the article on how great U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is doing, spending his time pushing for the release of Epstein files is a sad situation. This is now all about President Trump Syndrome and trying to convince us he is doing at least something. If what Larsen claims to be true that President Trump could have released the documents, then why did President Biden release them if they were so important.

Instead of playing the shell game with documents by taking orders from the Democrat party to reverse parts of the Big Beautiful Bill and voting to keep the government closed hurt thousands of people more than releasing documents over 6 years old. Larsen represents a military town and votes repeatedly for no pay for the military. It would be nice to have a person to represent Whidbey Island.

Trump Syndrome has reached Oak Harbor. The letters to the editor this week from Joshua Tredway and Mary Houston along with the posted cartoon means the silent majority are not sending in letters to the editor. Both letters far exceeded the maximum word count posted and their ranting on their topics could have been said within the maximum words to make room for those without the affliction.

Trump Syndrome ignores anything good the president does and turns it into something bad. Letting millions of illegals into the country never seem to be a problem. Removing them was one of the main reasons President Trump was elected by a large majority of Americans. While the left push manufacturing out of the country, the president is doing everything possible to bring them back to the USA. I could go on, but I am sure my opinion will have to remain within the required word count. I just do not understand why the left fights so hard against America First.

Terry Sparks

Oak Harbor