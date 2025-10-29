Letter: Parks and Rec district deserves voter support

Editor,

As working parents — a pediatric health provider and a Langley City council member — we have the unique privilege of seeing how our local policies and resources directly impact the well-being of our children and community. One of our most critical public resources is the Parks and Recreation District, and right now it needs our support.

South Whidbey Parks and Recreation has an essential role in the healthy development of our community. Through access to youth and adult sports leagues and programs, open spaces for play, and serene nature trails, our parks support physical fitness, mental health, and emotional well-being. These programs help our community build confidence, social skills, resilience, and connection. As working parents, we depend on Parks and Rec’s wonderful summer youth programming to enrich our children’s school breaks and enable our busy careers. Our community depends on Parks and Rec and the district needs our vote to protect its future.

The upcoming replacement levy is about maintaining what we already rely on — and to prepare for what our community needs next. Funding from this levy will continue to support essential operations for parks and programs. It will also ensure the new aquatic facility, which is now under construction, has the necessary staff and maintenance to protect our public investment. In 2023, the pool bond was supported by over 62% of the community. This replacement levy ensures that when the new pool opens, community members of all ages and income levels will have reliable and equitable access to swim lessons, water safety education, fitness classes, and year-round recreation opportunities.

We encourage all South Whidbey residents to vote “yes” on the South Whidbey Parks and Recreation replacement levy. Let’s continue to invest in the well-being of our youth and the vibrant future of our community.

Hannah Carlson, ARNP

Chris Carlson, Langley Councilmember