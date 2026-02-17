Letter: Owner refused to fix safety problems at Garage of Blessings

Editor,

The Garage of Blessings volunteers would like to offer our appreciation for Tuesday’s article, “Garage of Blessings seeking donations to move,” however clarification is needed. In October 2025, the Garage of Blessings hired Washington Roofing Services to perform an emergency repair to the building’s roof that was creating significant safety hazards from leaking pools of water in walls and floors of the building. Most concerning was the roofer’s report stating, “Active roof leakage was found above the electrical panel, creating a serious safety risk. Water near live wiring can cause shorts, corrosion, or fire. This condition violates electrical safety standards and must be addressed immediately. “

Reports and photos of this problem sent to the building owners were unanswered, so the Garage of Blessings paid for the temporary repairs and deducted the costs from rent payments in October and November 2025. The building owners not only refused to accept financial responsibility for the cost of repair and rejected the rent reduction, but also claimed an exorbitant late fee in December.

This issue will be disputed.

The Garage of Blessings would like to assure our community members that we pay our bills on time, and are good stewards of all donations supporting our organization. We appreciate your continued support and are available to answer questions regarding our finances.

Patty Folkestad

Garage of Blessings