Letter: Measure 8201 will support long-term care

Editor,

We all know how expensive health care can get, and we’ve all felt the pressure of ever-increasing insurance premiums. That’s why Measure 8201 on this year’s ballot makes so much sense.

Measure 8201 would allow an independent, nonpartisan board to administer our state’s long-term care fund, maximizing stability and returns and strengthening our long-term care program. This isn’t anything new, in fact, this nonpartisan board in Washington already invests other funds including pension funds.

Evidence shows that professional investment results in increased returns, reduced taxpayer risk and preserved benefits that people count on.

As a mom of five adult children, I think a lot about the financial burdens that the generation coming up will face if one day they find themselves having to care for their parents and children at the same time. Smart stewardship of our long-term care funds is essential, and passing 8201 will get us there.

Organizations like the Washington Health Care Association, the Washington State Nurses Association and the AARP have all endorsed 8201. I’m voting to approve 8201 so that when I need long-term care, my money will be there.

Raquel Clavette

Oak Harbor