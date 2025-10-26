Letter: Library events were thought provoking

Editor,

Thursday evening, Oct 10, the Langley Library hosted a “Local Author Panel Discussion: Inspiration, Insights & Advice,” featuring Suzanne Kelman, Jing Jing Tsong, Christina Baldwin, Derek Sutton and Sarri Gilman. This well-attended event was an outstanding success with each author expressive and impressive, helpful and thought-provoking. Personally speaking, I got so much out of the two hours, I hated for it to end!

Kathryn O’Brien moderated the panel with laudatory introductions and provocative questions. Our library system, offerings, staff and buildings are a tribute to an island which cares about its artists of all genres. There are two follow-up events in this series in November so don’t make excuses, show up!

Marciana Ciresi

Clinton