Letter: Letter writer follows MAGA playbook

Editor,

For those new to the readership, let me translate Fred Wilferth’s latest missive published Aug. 9. Fred likes to employee a tactic of DARVO: Deny, attack, reverse victim and offender. First refusing to acknowledge an accusation or denying any wrongdoing, turning the tables and attacking the accuser’s credibility or character and finally portraying themselves as the actual victim and the accuser as the aggressor. A general rule of thumb, every MAGA accusation is an admission of guilt.

Now back to the original topic, a reminder that the Orange Cheeto, a convicted felon and and narcissist sexual predator, is unfit for office. Fred, you know better, you should be ashamed.

Ted Noodle

Clinton