Letter: League of Women Voters will post candidate statements

Editor,

In the past, The League of Women Voters of Whidbey Island has presented Candidate Forums for both the Primary and the General Election. In 2025, Primary Elections are in order for Public Hospital Commissioner- Position 5 and Central Whidbey Fire Commissioner- Position 2. This year, due to conflicting schedules, we are unable to have all candidates available at the same time. The League has decided that rather than have no Primary Forum, we have invited all of the candidates to submit a statement addressing 3 Questions:

What are their qualifications for the position they are seeking?

What is their interest in the position? and

What will their priorities be if they are elected to the position?

Despite our best efforts to engage the candidates’ participation, only two provided their statements. Their statements will be posted on our website, www.lwvwhidbey.org, the week of July 14, 2025, for voters to consider when they cast their ballots.

In the fall, we will return to our regular online format for the General Election candidate forums.

The LWV of WI is dedicated to providing voters with accurate, nonpartisan, information to support their understanding of candidates and public policy issues. Ballots will be mailed approximately 3 weeks ahead of the Primary on Aug. 5, 2025. Please vote and return your ballot as early as possible. If you do not receive a ballot, please contact the Auditors Office to request a replacement.

Remember your vote is your voice!

Mendy McLean-Stone

Forum Committee LWV of WI.