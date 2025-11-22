Letter: Kiteboarders impact the environment

Editor,

After reading the kiteboarding article by Marina Blatt in the Nov. 1 South Whidbey Record, I wanted to share some thoughts about impacts these activities have on wildlife and their habitat. Crossing, walking and sitting in areas where birds have nests and eggs, or are seeking shelter from adverse weather conditions, causes irreparable damage. At Swan Lake, complaints of nesting birds being harassed, forced to abandoned their nests and eggs being walked on and crushed are known. Impacts to wildlife from these activities are also well documented in the international literature and in some areas of Canada these activities have been prohibited.

When forced to take flight by fast approaching kiteboarders, birds seeking a safe haven on protected lakes during blustery weather needlessly use up precious energy reserves and risk attacks from raptors.

The open offshore waters at Double Bluff County Park and Useless Bay are the most appropriate locations for these activities regarding impacts to wildlife and provide better access to the water without causing damage crossing sensitive habitats. I do understand the open water could be a more “sporting”option. I hope these adrenaline seekers sincerely consider their impacts and choose appropriate and safe locations to enjoy this type of recreation.

Carlos Andersen

Freeland