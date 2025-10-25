Letter: Johnson is best choice for South Whidbey

Editor,

I’m supporting Ann Johnson’s reelection for School Board. She is a proven, thoughtful leader who puts learning and safety first in our schools.

Now with federal funding cuts looming, we need elected representatives who will seek out solutions that address the diverse needs of our students. As a former school board member myself, I understand how challenging tight budgets are and the difficult choices ahead.

Ann is respectful, responsible and responsive. She is the best choice for us. Join me in voting for Ann Johnson for South Whidbey School Board.

Helen Price-Johnson

Clinton