Letter: Johnson is an empathetic educator

Editor,

We are writing to share our strong support for Ann Johnson in her campaign for reelection to the South Whidbey School Board. Ann has proven time and again that she is the steady, principled leader our community needs to keep our schools thriving.

During Ann’s five years of service, South Whidbey has achieved remarkable progress. High school GPAs have improved. SAT scores are rising and stand well above average. Middle school academic growth has increased each year for the past two years. Under the board and Ann’s leadership we were able to pass the school bond that is already making huge improvements in our facilities and will provide an amazing environment for our students in the years to come.

We will find no stronger advocate for all learners, just as they are, because Ann is an empathetic educator in our community. With her role at the Whidbey Children’s theater she is deeply immersed in student’s needs. She has been endorsed by a variety of South Whidbey residents with statements including “her experience, integrity, and spirit of cooperation and inclusion represent all the qualities I celebrate in an effective and excellent school board member” and “Ann will continue to lead our schools to be a safe, trusted place.”

We wonder what specific solutions besides coded vague language Ann’s opponent is actually suggesting. Thus far we have seen no evidence of specific proposals. All we have seen so far are complaints thrown at the school board with no actionable steps that will help our students. During the “town hall” meetings this spring and summer far right members spoke about needing someone who could appear as a moderate and yet push forth their agenda. Gwendy is that candidate.

This election is about choosing between a record of proven progress and a platform of obstruction. We encourage everyone to vote for Ann Johnson for school board.

Tess Galletly, Ryan Howard

Clinton