Letter: Johnson is an effective school board member

Editor,

As the newest member of the South Whidbey School Board, I’ve learned which skills and attitudes make for an effective board member: humility, visionary leadership, collaboration, and above all, a passion for improving outcomes for all students in our community.

After years of interactions with both candidates for School Board Position 5, it’s clear to me that Ann Johnson is the one candidate who consistently models these qualities. In fact, her resume tells the story of a life dedicated to bettering the lives of youth: educator, school board member, and youth theater director.

I can always count on Ann to contribute meaningfully to a discussion, in a way that leads the school board to better decisions. Under her leadership, High School GPAs and SAT scores are improving, while instances of discipline are decreasing. These and other efforts have earned South Whidbey a “School Board of Distinction” accolade from the Washington State School Directors Association for the past two years.

South Whidbey School District is an incredible place to be a student, but it’s by no means perfect. The board still has work to accomplish, for us to reach the vision of every student graduating as an active community member able to meet the challenges of our global society.

Please join me in voting for Ann Johnson so she can continue her service to the community.

Joe Greenheron

Clinton