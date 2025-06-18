Letter: Institutions need to be held to high standard

Editor,

In small towns like ours, the word community carries weight. It implies inclusion, transparency, and mutual respect — not just a catchy label slapped on a business sign or website. But lately, I’ve come to question how often that word is used as branding rather than a lived value.

When a space advertises itself as community-oriented, it bears a responsibility to treat its members accordingly — with communication, clarity and basic decency. Abruptly severing long-standing relationships without explanation, refusing dialogue, and expecting those affected to quietly disappear without telling the truth? That’s not community. That’s control. It behooves business owners to recruit mentors and/or boards with emotional intelligence.

I’ve watched with sadness and disbelief as this exact scenario has played out — not just for me, but for others as well. There seems to be a pattern of silencing, avoidance, and passive-aggressive decision-making that flies in the face of what this town stands for.

If we want to preserve the soul of our local culture, we must be willing to ask hard questions about the places we support and the people behind them. Just because something calls itself a creative community space doesn’t make it one. Actions speak louder than mission statements.

It’s time we start holding each other — and our institutions — to a higher standard of integrity.

Alina Frank

Langley