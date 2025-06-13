Letter: Illegal aliens are burden on our nation

Editor,

Let’s look at illegal immigration without the sob stories of the left. Imagine a new sheriff comes to town and comes to your door. He has a strange man with him and says ” You are to house this man until he has an unspecified court date because he has broken the law, but we don’t want to charge him . You will have to feed him, provide for his needs, medical care , and give him a cell phone. It is your responsibility that he is comfortable even if you must inconvenience yourself and your family.”

You have no other information about the stranger now placed in your midst, what threats he may pose, or if he even understands you. That is what the Biden cadre has foisted on us. You complain to your neighbor, but he insists that you are cold hearted in not wanting this person in your life. Your own family is suffering from this intrusion but it is you who is the villain.

When a new sheriff takes over and says this was wrong, you expect relief from this unwanted guest, but your neighbor blocks the sheriff’s efforts to remove this intruder.

Illegal immigrants are an unwelcome burden on the generosity of this country. They are not here to integrate into our society but to reap whatever benefits we are foolish enough to give. People who go through the process to legally become citizens are welcomed wholeheartedly. They wish to reap the rewards of hard work and the benefits of a free society. That we have in one administration cheapened that goal is outrageous. Crossing the border illegally is a crime and should be sufficient for immediate deportation. Additional crimes are intolerable, but for some reason condoned by Democrats.

So, tell me, which sheriff do you want running the country?

Fred Wilferth

Coupeville