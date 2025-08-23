Letter: How will unmanned boats affect islanders?

Editor,

Please expand on the subject article (South Whidbey Record on Saturday, Aug. 16) for us Whidbey islanders who care (1) how many sailors will be put out of jobs by the unmanned vessels, as the ‘new era for the Navy’ moves ahead; and (2) what can us boaters and kayakers do to protect ourselves from an unmanned torpedo-shaped steel vessel running us down, on its way to or from port or the shipyard?

We sailors are your audience here and neither of these important questions was addressed in the article. Thank you.

Mary Hollen

Greenbank