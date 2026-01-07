Letter: Hospital ER staff was calm, professional

Editor,

I was a recent patient at Whidbey General (WhidbeyHealth) ER at 2:30 a.m. and would like to thank the entire personnel. I was greeted by a cheerful front desk person that collected all of my information in a very pleasant atmosphere. She was followed by a delightful nurse that explained every procedure before doing and again while performing it. I had a catheter and a 2 ml shot that aren’t part of your normal days activities as we all know. As these procedures were being performed, I was so intent on what she was saying they were done before I knew it!

My doctor was this very calm person that explained my symptoms and what needed to be done. His professional mannerisms gave me confidence in his diagnosis and what needed to be done. Before I knew it, I was heading out the door with printed copies of medications that were already ordered, including instructions of what I needed to do at home and a summary of what occurred. I don’t recommend hurting yourself to meet these nice people, but if you are hurt feel confident when you to need to attend this fine hospital.

Kent Sanders

Oak Harbor