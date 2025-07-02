Letter: Help save historic landmarks

Editor,

I enjoyed the June 25th article about Oak Harbor’s historic Roller Barn and the owner’s commendable work to ensure it will continue to stand and serve the community in the future. Kudos to James Croft and others for their good work to preserve this Whidbey landmark.

One correction: While the National Register of Historic Places (administered by the National Park Service) is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation, listing on the National Register does not prohibit a building’s demolition. Instead, National Register listing supports public and private efforts to protect America’s historic buildings, such as by providing incentives for their preservation.

Closer to home here on Whidbey, Washington state is fortunate to have the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organization that supports preservation efforts throughout Washington state. (The Washington Trust is based in Seattle’s historic Stimson-Green Mansion.) One program the Washington Trust supports and advocates for is the state’s Heritage Barn Project, just one of many preservation-related programs designed to help preserve our architectural heritage for future generations.

Want to help preserve our landmarks? Please join the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and/or local preservation-related organizations.

Steve Franks

Langley